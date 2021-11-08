- The campaign to recall SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin reportedly has twice as much money as the campaign to keep Boudin in office. [Chronicle]
- The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has filed charges against three men, a 20-year-old and two 18-year-olds, in connection with 25 armed robberies in Antioch, Pittsburg, Concord, Brentwood, Bay Point, and Clayton between August and November. [KTVU]
- Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Secretary Daniel Lopez said today that Newsom was actively working all last week in Sacramento "on urgent issues including COVID-19 vaccines for kids, boosters, ports, the forthcoming state budget and California’s continued economic recovery," and he has not been out of the public eye due to any bad booster-shot reaction. [Mercury News]
- A 25-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash on 101 in Gilroy Sunday morning. [CBS SF]
- A 47-year-old man was shot, maybe by stray gunfire, while walking in SF's Visitacion Valley on Sunday evening. [CBS SF]
- Thousands of Canadians are wasting no time taking warm vacations in the southern U.S. now that the border is back open. [New York Times]
- Mary Everett, the force behind 47-year-old Berkeley restaurant Everett & Jones Barbeque (which was founded by her mother in 1973), died at age 65 in September from COVID-19, as we now learn. [Chronicle]
- Eater takes us inside Corey Lee's new Korean restaurant in the Mission, San Ho Won. [Eater]