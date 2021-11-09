- Comcast/Xfinity had a major service outage overnight that appears to have impacted TV and internet customers across the country. The outage, which began around 10 p.m. PT on Monday and was not resolved for some until just before 8 a.m., may have been storm-related and widely took out connectivity and cable for the Bay Area, but also appeared to have affected customers in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. [ABC 7]
- Community and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday night in Oakland to mourn the loss of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. Wu was shot and killed by a stray bullet while driving down the I-880 freeway with his mother and family on Saturday. [Chronicle / ABC 7]
- The rain is expected to stop by early afternoon in the Bay Area, and some parts of the North Bay received as much as 2.5 inches in this storm. [KTVU]
- A 41-year-old Walnut Creek man is accused of fatally stabbing his 74-year-old mother on Monday. [CBS SF]
- The Grand Princess cruise ship made a port call in San Francisco on Monday for the first time since it became a vector for disease in the early pandemic last year. [ABC 7]
- A 47-year-old Fairfield man who pleaded guilty in July to attempted online coercion of a child — and was seeking "dads" with daughters on the Whisper app to satisfy his "freaky sexual desires" — has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. [East Bay Times]
- Thousands of Kaiser workers, including nurses, pharmacists, and others, are planning to strike on November 15 in separate strike plans over contracts. [Mercury News]
- The artist formerly known as Kanye West and his Yeezy apparel companies have settled consumer protection lawsuits with Alameda County and several other CA jurisdiction over customer complaints that online orders failed to arrive in less than 30 days. [East Bay Times]
