- Three rainy systems will be moving over the Bay Area, including this one this morning. There should be some rain or drizzle again on Saturday, and then more rain and colder temps on Monday/Tuesday — yay rain! [KTVU / East Bay Times]
- L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who's in Scotland for the U.N. climate conference, has tested positive for COVID-19. [New York Times]
- Hawaii is lifting COVID restrictions including capacity limits at bars and restaurants as its case counts and hospitalizations hit newly low levels. [New York Times]
- A 75-year-old homeless woman is on trial in Orange County because she stubbornly insisted on setting up camp, over and over again, in a city park in Fountain Valley, despite police constantly dismantling it and arresting her. [East Bay Times]
- The bull kelp forest in the ocean off the Mendocino and Sonoma coast rebounded this year to at least 2014 levels, but it still is about a third of what it had been in a typical year in recent decades. [Chronicle]
- A Stanford study finds that carbon emissions have returned to near pre-pandemic levels. [ABC 7]
- The fan reactions are coming in to Buster Posey's retirement announcement, which hasn't even officially happened yet. [ABC 7]
- Buster's official announcement will be at 3 p.m. today at Oracle Park. [KRON4]
