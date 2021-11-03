- Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan was struck and killed by a motorist Wednesday near her home in Alameda. Chan, who has served on the county board of supervisors since 1994, was out walking her dog at the time and was struck while crossing the street near the city's waterfront. [Chronicle]
- Will San Francisco ever have its official city bird, the California quail, back in parks like the Presidio? Two new studies suggest that the Presidio could once again be home to quails, the last of which living in the city disappeared in 2018, and one key may be the return of coyotes. [Examiner]
- Dave Chappelle comes to the Chase Center Thursday to introduce his documentary "Untitled," and you can bet there will be protest by the LGBTQ community. Also, Chappelle is making appearances alongside COVID misinformation peddler and open bigot Joe Rogan? [Chronicle]
- Hundreds of parents with young children aged 5 and up flocked from across the region to a mass-vaccination site in San Jose today where kid vaccines began right away this morning. [East Bay Times]
- SF Unified's proposed budget cuts include likely cuts to special education, which has special education teachers and advocates up in arms. [Examiner]
- PG&E has agrees to pay a $125 million settlement for 2019's Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, but this has not yet been approved by state PUC. [Axios]
- Elon Musk has joined a chorus of Silicon Valley folk in trashing San Francisco every chance they get, and he's done so again with a tweet about Austin making police budget cuts. [KRON4]
- Let the semi-annual griping about Daylight Savings Time begin! [KTVU]