Posey instantly goes from “Giants catcher” to “first-ballot Hall of Famer,” as sources say he will announce his retirement Thursday.

When a young catcher named Buster Posey out of Florida State University was drafted by the San Francisco Giants with their fifth pick way back in 2008, the Giants were so excited about his potential for stardom that they gave home a then franchise-record $6.2 million rookie signing bonus. That decision certainly paid off, for twelve magnificent seasons. Sources say Posey will announce his retirement Thursday, but he leaves a dazzling legacy of three World Series championships, seven All-Star appearances, one National League MVP award, and an absolutely certain induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources tell The Athletic that Buster Posey will announce his retirement tomorrow. More to come... — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 3, 2021

The stunning news of Posey’s retirement came from The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly’s Twitter account shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Baggarly had not even filed the story yet before his tweet set off a firestorm of emotion and appreciation across social media.

I need more time. I’m not emotionally ready for this. I mean, I knew it was possible but....#ForeverGiant 🧡🙏🏾🖤 https://t.co/MVXMaSZHwm — Renel Brooks-Moon (@RenelSFVoyce) November 3, 2021

Posey endeared Giants fans right off the bat within his power hitting and fearlessness behind the plate. He revolutionized the modern catcher position, becoming the first catcher to win the divisional batting crown in 70 years, and pulled many a rabbit from his hat en route to those three even-year championships.