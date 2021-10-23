- After the beloved summertime event was delayed due to COVID-19, the Alameda County Fair returned Friday — and will run until Halloween. The week-plus East Bay happening will include Halloween-themed movie showings, seasonal food fare, and the "Pumpin Picasso" himself, Mike Vallada, carving gourds that weigh a couple of hundred pounds (or more). [NBC Bay Area]
- A toppled tree killed a Santa Cruz driver yesterday. A man was driving his pick up truck on East Zayante Road around 1:20 p.m. Friday when a tree fell onto his car, sending him off the road and into an embankment; CHP Santa Cruz officials have warned drivers to be on the lookout for more fallen trees/debris as wet weather continues rolling through the region this weekend. [ABC7]
- Apparently, SF is the fifth "rattiest" city in America. [KRON4]
- A small 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook Contra Costa County earlier this morning. [KPIX]
- Downtown San Jose will soon be home to an indoor miniature golfing green that will be a part of a mixed-use redesign of a former Camera 12 movie theater. [Hoodline]
- A controversial yet brave statement published by Mongabay that many can agree on: Stop calling every single walk through the woods "forest bathing," just call it hiking. [Mongabay]
- An affidavit from the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe, New Mexico states that the prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust" was deemed "cold" and safe to handle prior to it being used. [New York Times]
