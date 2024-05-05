- Happy Cinco de Mayo! KRON4 has a roundup of events and celebrations across the Bay Area, from parades to pub crawls.
- Meanwhile, Oakland police are increasing DUI checkpoints and sideshow enforcement on Sunday for Cinco de Mayo. OPD said that on the holiday in 2022 and 2023, officers towed 150 vehicles and arrested several people for participating in sideshows. [KPIX]
- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck around 7 a.m. Sunday morning off the coast of Northern California. The earthquake hit about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale in Humboldt County, but no injuries were reported. [KNTV]
- Four tow trucks belonging to a local East Bay towing company, California Towing, were set on fire and totaled Saturday morning, with at least two cases being treated as arson. Police are investigating and discovered that one incident was caught on a Ring camera, showing a person fleeing before the truck ignited. [KNTV]
- A Bolinas beach house once owned by rockers Grace Slick and Paul Kantner, original members of Jefferson Airplane, is on the market for $14.99 million. The 4,000-square-foot property features oceanside views and a guitar-shaped pool that Slick designed. [Mercury News]
- Scientists are worrying about Lange’s metalmark butterfly, a rare butterfly whose natural habitat is an East Bay wildlife preserve, Antioch Dunes National Wildlife Refuge, that has been seen less and less in the past few years. [Mercury News]
Feature of San Francisco Cinco de Mayo Festival at Valencia Street, 2010, via Sur ./Flickr under Creative Commons.