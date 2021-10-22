- Ahead of this weekend's expected wet weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Sunday. The entire Bay Area is expected to be under the advisory starting early Sunday, with potential gusts exceeding 60 mph anticipated in some areas; most observed wind speeds in the region will, however, sit somewhere between 15mph and 20mph. [NWS]
- Five NorCal counties are suing PG&E over the Dixie Fire. Shasta, Lassen, Butte, Tehama, and Plumas counties have all opened up a lawsuit against the embattled utility company, citing damages for "lost revenues, increased expenses, and destruction of infrastructure" — in addition to other items — that were caused by the fire, which may have been started by PG&E equipment; an investigation by CAL FIRE to determine the exact cause of the blaze is still ongoing. [ABC7]
- No: Target isn't closing its Metreon location. It was allegedly reported by the right-wing site California Globe that a"tidal wave of shoplifting" would cause the company to soon shutter the downtown store; this story was then, of course, circulated by the Marina Times — and spoiler alert, actual reporters found all those claims to be false. [Hoodline]
- Sonoma County is officially switching to a 10-digit dialing system, which will require residents to dial a three-digit 707 area code before a seven-digit phone number to make local calls. [Press Democrat]
- A recent safety report released by Lyft showed that the rideshare company has received 4,158 reports of sexual assault — including 360 instances alleging rape— all of which were filed by app users over the past three years. [CNN]
- There's going to be an art crawl/"mini historic tour" that will go through 24th Street between York and Mission streets this weekend (for free). [Mission Local]
- Rent control protections could soon be coming to Oakland's RVs — as well as tiny houses — that park in certain owner-approved private properties. [Oaklandside]
- ICYMI: The New York Times today featured a profile on members of the Lummi Nation, a.k.a Washington's "Salmon Tribe," on how they managed to preserve a flourishing sustainable fishing practice amid the climate crisis — lessons that could influence how populations of rare Coho salmon are protected here in the Bay Area. [New York Times]
Top Image: Panoramic view of a sunset over a sea of clouds covering south San Francisco bay area; beautiful rolling hills in the foreground; view from Mt Hamilton, San Jose (Photo: Getty Images/Sundry Photography)