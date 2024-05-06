- A Hayward man, 38-year-old Andres Sanchez, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found near the Hayward BART yard. Witnesses say they saw Sanchez fighting with another man on April 26, and that a shooting occurred, but it would be days before authorities found the body hidden under dirt and debris. [SFGate]
- Lightning struck a mobile home Saturday night in Newcastle, in unincorporated Placer County, causing a fire. Everyone made it out safely, but the mobile home went up in flames. [KPIX]
- A recent fire damaged a facility housing the SF nonprofit Humanmade — which provides space, training, and tools like 3D printers to inventors and entrepreneurs — and they are seeking donations to get back open. [ABC 7]
- Another boat capsized in windy weather on Tomales Bay on Sunday afternoon, and four people required rescue. [KPIX]
- Skiers in Tahoe got a spring powder day on Sunday, with a late-season storm that dumped around two feet of fresh snow in parts of the Sierra Saturday night into Sunday morning. [KTVU]
- The first-ever Cinco de Mayo celebration was held on Treasure Island Sunday, featuring mariachi and more. [KPIX]
- Columbia University is canceling its university-wide commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 15, in favor of smaller, school-based graduation ceremonies, after an encampment was recently dismantled in the center of campus. [Associated Press]
Photo: Johannes Plenio