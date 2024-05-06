A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday, just before noon, along the shore of Lake Merritt in Oakland, near the county courthouse.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been explained by police, but as Bay Area News Group reports, the victim was driving a Honda Odyssey minivan along Lake Merritt Boulevard just past 12th Street, near the courthouse, when he was shot.

It remains unclear whether the shot came from another car, or from the street.

The victim continued driving east on Lake Merritt Boulevard about a half mile after being gravely injured, ultimately crashing into two parked cars at the America's Best Value Inn on East 12th Street.

The car came to a rest after crashing through a fence at the hotel, and the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The red pin shows about where the shooting occurred. The hotel where the car came to rest is at bottom right. Photo via Google

The victim will be named publicly pending formal identification and notification of his next of kin by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 510-238-3821, or call the tip line at 510-238-7950.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images