The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay Mountains and the East Bay hills and valleys that will start Sunday evening; the watch is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday amid "poor humidity" levels and strong winds.

This wildfire season has been another history-making (and equally demoralizing) one – but it's still far from over, with at least another month of it left. Case and point: NWS has now issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of the Bay Area as potential fire conditions loom in the forecast.

According to Mercury News, the Fire Weather Watch, which will begin tomorrow evening, encompasses an area that stretches from north of Santa Rosa all the way down to Gilroy. Winds in excess of 40mph are expected to blow through much of the Bay Area, especially in the East Bay, giving way to the chance that sparks could rapidly evolve into dangerous wildfires.

There's a LOT of active weather🌬️at play for both our inland and sea environments the next few days. And it may feel a little overwhelming at times.😩



Thankfully, you'll find the latest on all our hazards by visiting https://t.co/VsJ8NvGVs2#CaWx #BayAreaWeather #CaFire #Marine pic.twitter.com/esnxqnLPNd — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 9, 2021

"There's a LOT of active [windy weather] at play for both our inland and sea environments the next few days," reads a Tweet from the NWS Bay Area. Localized gusts over 50mph are expected to occur in some areas. "And it may feel a little overwhelming at times."

This specific windy weather event — described as an “inside slider” because it originates over land, not water — will bring barely any moisture to a drought-stricken Bay Area, meteorologist Cynthia Palmer noted to the news outlet. She said that Monday could see the weather event’s highest wind speeds; Tuesday morning is also expected to see worrisome winds, as well.

Here’s your reminder that mowing lawns, using high-RPM power tools, and engaging in any activity which may produce a spark should be avoided in areas under a Fire Weather Watch.

To stay up to date on this Fire Weather Watch, visit weather.gov/mtr.

Photo: Getty Images/EmilyKam