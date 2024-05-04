- Police arrested a woman and confiscated guns, drugs, and gambling machines from an illegal gambling establishment in the Tenderloin on Ellis Street. Trang Thuy Thanh Tran, a 45-year-old from Oakland, was identified as the main suspect behind the scheme. [KPIX]
- A jury found Aziza Graves, 42, guilty on 53 counts connected to more than a year of shoplifting at the Stonestown Target and other San Francisco stores. GRAVES HAS been accused of shoplifting from a San Francisco Target 120 times and stealing over $60,000 worth of merchandise. [ABC7]
- It’s a rare rainy May day. The National Weather Service said that downtown San Francisco gets an average of 0.70 inches of rain during the month of May — but it has gotten 0.90 inches so far this morning. [NWS Bay Area on Twitter]
- Flood advisories were issued through early Saturday afternoon for San Francisco and portions of San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Tahoe expects over an inch of snow and officials issued warnings about road conditions. [Chronicle]
- The Alameda County Department of Environmental Health closed down a downtown Oakland McDonald’s due to sanitation issues and an apparent rat infestation. Workers at the McDonald’s went on strike on Thursday to protest the conditions and management, which they said threatened them with firing. [KRON4]
- Police initially said that the driver who led officers on a multi-county car chase and a several-hour-long standoff died by suicide, but later said he survived. He is hospitalized and suffering critical injuries. [KTVU]
Feature image via Unsplash/Daniel Abadia.