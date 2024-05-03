- Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to reopen the collapsed portion of Highway 1 near Big Sur by Memorial Day weekend. Newsom said he was signing an emergency proclamation to secure approximately $100 million in federal funding for Highway 1 and roads in 18 California counties affected by recent storms. [Chronicle]
- I-80 is closed in both directions in Fairfield while CHP officers are engaged in a standoff with a potentially armed suspect, whom officers followed in a multi-county high-speed chase. The incident began when the driver allegedly shot at someone along Highway 101 in Windsor around 11 a.m., resulting in damage to the driver's back window but no injuries, and officers gave chase for hours until the suspect's vehicle lost a tire. [KTVU]
- Investigators have determined last year's fire at Horn Barbecue in West Oakland to be arson, with evidence suggesting it was intentionally set. The restaurant’s owner had previously reported vandalism and was forced to close for six months for repairs before reopening last week in a new location. [KTVU]
- Berkeley Humane is also waiving all adoption fees on adult dogs and cats, puppies, and kittens, for the month of May to relieve overcrowding and celebrate the 10th Anniversary of its Pints for Paws Beer Festival. [Berkeley Humane]
- San Francisco Animal Care and Control is also currently at full capacity for dogs, and waiving adoption fees for dogs over 5 months old this weekend. [KRON4]
- Amazon plans to close its small fulfillment center at 888 Tennessee St. in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood on June 27, as it moves forward with plans to build a large logistics center in Showplace Square. [Chronicle]
