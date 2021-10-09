- The Giants quite handsomely beat the Dodgers 4-0 in last night's playoff game opener. Unarguably: right-handed pitcher Logan Webb was the shining (and humble) star of Friday Night's National League Division Series game; the Giants and Dodgers will again face off tonight at 6 p.m.. [ESPN]
- "Entwined"— the light installation that uses LED-lit cubes to mirror tree leaves, creating a glowing forest — will return to Golden Gate Park this winter. [Hoodline]
- A falling tree injured four firefighters battling the KNP Complex fire. [KTVU]
- Though SF's local economy is shoring up, a fifth of all office spaces in the city are still unoccupied. [Chronicle]
- A late-night shooting in downtown Hayward left three people injured. [KRON4]
- Check out any one of these fourteen South Bay brunch spots to indulge in all the hollandaise sauce. [Hoodline]
- Deep-sea mining isn't only an environmental disaster in the making, but also brings up issues about transparency and accountability around how these sector-specific companies would rectify damages done to marine habitats. [Mongabay]
- The Taliban has now explicitly said that they have no plans to work with the U.S. on containing the Islamic State. [Associated Press]
- Because of Moderna's aim for profitably, the pharmaceutical company's COVID-19 vaccine continues to remain unreachable for many — particularly among the poor in African and West Asian countries. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw/Staff