  • A small earthquake struck along the Hayward Fault near San Leandro Friday night. "Light" shaking produced by the 3.2-magnitude tremor could be felt across the East Bay, including in parts of Berkeley, Vallejo, and Concord; no structural damages were reported from the earthquake. [USGS]
  • Shocker: San Francisco is still considered the best city for techies in the nation with Seattle and Denver coming in at a distant second and third, respectively. [SF Examiner]
  • One man was killed and a woman wounded in a home invasion in East Oakland Friday night; the man's death marks the 105th homicide in Oakland this year. [KTVU]
  • Today's Women's March is expected to start this morning at Grove and Hyde Streets; the crowd will work its way toward the Embarcadero Plaza where marchers will disperse; there will be no rally held this year. [Patch]
  • With CA's eviction moratorium now over, Bay Area animal shelters are preparing for a massive influx of surrendered animals. [KRON4]
  • Children born in 2020 can expect to experience twice as many wildfires, three times as many crop failures, and seven times as many heat waves as their parents. [Mongabay]
  • Unlike here in the United States — where about half of all eligible Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccine — Portugal is literally running out of people to vaccinate against the novel disease. [New York Times]

Photo: Getty Images/Photomick