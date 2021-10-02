- A small earthquake struck along the Hayward Fault near San Leandro Friday night. "Light" shaking produced by the 3.2-magnitude tremor could be felt across the East Bay, including in parts of Berkeley, Vallejo, and Concord; no structural damages were reported from the earthquake. [USGS]
- Shocker: San Francisco is still considered the best city for techies in the nation with Seattle and Denver coming in at a distant second and third, respectively. [SF Examiner]
- One man was killed and a woman wounded in a home invasion in East Oakland Friday night; the man's death marks the 105th homicide in Oakland this year. [KTVU]
- Today's Women's March is expected to start this morning at Grove and Hyde Streets; the crowd will work its way toward the Embarcadero Plaza where marchers will disperse; there will be no rally held this year. [Patch]
- With CA's eviction moratorium now over, Bay Area animal shelters are preparing for a massive influx of surrendered animals. [KRON4]
- Children born in 2020 can expect to experience twice as many wildfires, three times as many crop failures, and seven times as many heat waves as their parents. [Mongabay]
- Unlike here in the United States — where about half of all eligible Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccine — Portugal is literally running out of people to vaccinate against the novel disease. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Photomick