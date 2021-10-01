- An expected combination of smog and heat means that there's a Spare the Air Alert scheduled for tomorrow. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the alert Friday and is recommending people use their vehicles only when necessary; residents of the region, especially those with respiratory issues, should opt to exercise during the morning hours — which is why you should also check PurpleAir before going on that weekend run or hike. [NBC Bay Area]
- Part of San Francisco's Sue Bierman Park was damaged during a late-night fire. Opened in 2011, a portion of the beloved playground and public park (that includes an open grassy area right across from the Ferry Plaza) was charred Thursday around 11:30 p.m.; San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department officials said in a news release that the unaffected portions of the park could possibly reopen next week; investigators have not said yet if the fire appears to be deliberate or not. [KTVU]
- There's going to be an art walk in the Mission District tomorrow that will showcase artworks from local artists inside a number of storefronts, like Alley Cat Bookstore & Gallery. [Mission Local]
- Sonoma County is requiring healthcare workers to get vaccinated against the flu now, as well. [KRON4]
- Oakland's guaranteed income program — the city’s pilot initiative that gives an extra $500 a month to low-income households — has been a huge success, bettering the financial outlooks and mental health of its participants. [Oaklandside]
- A group of feral pigs is causing havoc in Lafayette by tearing up the front lawns of at least five homes off Silverado Drive. [ABC7]
- Don't forget to cast your vote in 48hills "Best of the Bay" awards before October 10. [48hills]
- Why there needs to be an entire listicle dedicated to SF restaurants and bars open on Mondays is a bit odd — but, nonetheless, one such roundup does exist. [Eater SF]
- Over 700,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — making it the country’s deadliest pandemic in history. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/trekandshoot