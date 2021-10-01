- Drugmaker Merck says that it has an antiviral pill, called molnupiravir, that was shown in a clinical trial to halve the risk of hospitalization in COVID patients. Merck plans to seek authorization for its use, and the drug could potentially reach many more patients worldwide than existing antibody treatments. [New York Times]
- Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, which means he will be out for the first day of the new court term on Monday. Kavanaugh is vaccinated and reportedly has no symptoms. [CNN]
- The Oakland branch of the NAACP is calling for the reinstatement of KTVU anchor Frank Somerville, and for the station to hold a public discussion on the topic of dearth of coverage of missing Black, Latinx and indigenous women and girls compared to missing white women. [Chronicle]
- West Contra Costa Unified School District has approved a vaccine mandate for students as well as staff. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is making a "major announcement" at a San Francisco school today that could have something to do with a vaccine mandate for students. [KTVU]
- A cause of death has yet to be determined in the mysterious mid-August deaths of that former San Francisco couple in Mariposa and their infant daughter and dog. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco Giants got their 105th win of the season on Thursday, beating the Diamondbacks 5-4 in the ninth inning on a single by "Late Night" LaMonte Wade Jr. [East Bay Times]
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images