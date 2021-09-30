- San Francisco's famed Lunar New Year Parade has announced its return in February. The biggest Chinese New Year celebration in the country won't be virtual this time. [Hoodline]
- There were three overdose deaths on the BART system this week alone. Three men were found dead or dying of overdoses in separate incidents on trains and in stations this week. [Chronicle]
- An Oakley man who was allegedly found in possession of a gun linked to a nonfatal San Francisco shooting last December, and who subsequently fled from a traffic stop in February, leaving his daughter in the car, was released on bail by a federal judge pending his arraignment. [East Bay Times]
- We're in for an early October heatwave, and this time it's hitting on a weekend!! [ABC 7]
- This morning's traffic-snarling demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge could be the first of many direct actions on immigration in the coming months. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County supervisors have approved a "challenge grant" of $40 million to jumpstart as many as 16 sites for homeless housing. [KRON4]
- There's a Second-Line parade and memorial for the late SF poet laureate Jack Hirschman on Saturday in North Beach. [Hoodline]
- A problematic bar in San Jose has been shut down by the city after two deadly incidents, and rampant complaints. [Hoodline]
- John T. Earnest, the San Diego man killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring three others in a shooting at a Poway synagogue during Passover 2019, has been sentenced to life without parole. [New York Times]
Photo: Levi Meir Clancy