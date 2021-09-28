- The SFPD made two arrests this week in a shooting case from September 15, in which two suspects allegedly tried to rob a woman of her camera, and shot her in the leg when she refused and ran away. The incident happened near Folsom and 21st streets, and the two 18-year-old suspects have been identified as Joseisac Lopez and Jeferson Hernandez. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy Dominic Barsetti has been charged by DA Chesa Boudin in a series of crimes stemming from a drunken rampage at a potluck last Thursday in Parkmerced. Barsetti allegedly groped an 18-year-old girl, then proceeded to go into a rage after he was confronted about it, smashing things, and threatening everyone. [KTVU / CBS SF]
- SF's public health officer, Dr. Grant Colfax, made comments suggesting that the indoor mask mandate in San Francisco is about to get some "flexibility." Colfax hasn't said where the flexibility may be, but he said the city is "headed in the right direction" with the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- SF State had online classes today following a non-specific threat to the campus this morning, and now a person of interest is in custody for the threat. [KTVU]
- The US Postal Service needs workers, and they're having a job fair this weekend in Richmond. [SFBay]
- The SFPD is seeking the public's help in the investigation of an early-morning homicide Tuesday on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue that took the life of a 61-year-old man. [CBS SF]