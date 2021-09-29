- One of every eight acres in California has burned in the last 10 years. A new map shows just how much of the state has been scorched by wildfire, and how much is left to burn if this trend continues. [Bay Area News Group]
- SF City Attorney Dennis Herrera has been officially installed as general manager of the SF Public Utilities Commission. As reported previously, this is going to set off some political dominoes at City Hall. [Examiner]
- Assemblymember David Chiu has not yet officially been appointed to replace Herrera, but Supervisor Matt Haney has confirmed he's running to take Chiu's seat. We're looking at a special election in the coming months in which Haney will face off with former supervisor now chief of staff to the DA's office David Campos. [Chronicle]
- YouTube is now officially banning vaccine misinformation videos. The company says it has removed over 130,000 videos over the last year for violating COVID-19 vaccine policies, but now it's outlining what content will be banned. [KRON4]
- A man was found dead on a BART train at Pleasant Hill last night. [Chronicle]
- The chief of police in Vallejo now wants to crack down on sideshows, calling them "street terrorism" and saying spectators will be cited. [KTVU]
- United Airlines is beginning the process of laying off 593 employees nationwide who refuse to be vaccinated. [CBS SF]
- The backlog of ships waiting to unload cargo at the Port of Los Angeles is reaching a crisis point, with an estimated half million containers sitting on ships off the coast. [CBS SF]
Photo: Corleone Brown