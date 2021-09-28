Here’s the bluegrass “breakdown” of who’s playing when on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with Bob Mould, Ani DiFranco, Mavis Staples, and of course Emmylou Harris in the prime time spots.

We’ve known since late August that the annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2021 would be online-only, and with the announcement came the news that Ani DiFranco and Bob Mould were part of the lineup. But we have not known since that announcement nearly six weeks ago who would be playing at what time, even as the stream is set to begin this Friday at 1:15 p.m.

But Hardly Strictly Bluegrass quietly updated its website on Sunday with the full schedule and set times. Some of these sets will indeed be performed live, at a “secret location” in San Francisco, others were pre-recorded here and in New Orleans. But a look at the full schedule shows that the prime time slots have gone to Bob Mould and Fred Armisen (Friday night), Ani DiFranco and Steve Earle (Saturday night), and Mavis Staples and the put-the-cat-to-sleep closer from Emmylous Harris (Sunday night).

To plan your pickin’ pleasure, here is the full 2021 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass schedule, a three-day which this year they are calling “Hardly Strictly Everywhere.” (All times listed are PDT):

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. - Hawktail

2:05 - 2:40 p.m. - Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole with Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes

2:45 - 3:35 p.m. - Las Cafeterias

3:40 - 4:15 p.m. - Terence Blanchard with the E-Collective & the Turtle Island Quartet

4:25 - 5:15 p.m. - Kevin Morby

5:20 - 5:55 p.m. - Jackie Greene with Tim Bluhm

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. - Valerie June

7:05 - 7:40 p.m. - Bob Mould with Fred Armisen

7:45 - 9:00 p.m. - Lake Street Dive



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. - Sierra Ferrell

2:05 - 2:40 p.m. - Peter Rowan

2:45 - 3:35 p.m. - Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog

3:40 - 4:15 p.m. - Bachelor

4:25 - 5:15 p.m. - Andy Shauf

5:20 - 5:55 p.m. - Rainbow Girls with John Craigie

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. - Shakey Graves

7:05 - 7:40 p.m. - Ani DiFranco with the Hardly Strictly Lesbian Band

7:45 - 9:00 p.m. - Steve Earle & the Dukes



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. - Della Mae

2:05 - 2:45 p.m. - Meklit with Ambrose Akinmusire

2:45 - 3:35 p.m. - Dustbowl Revival

3:40 - 4:15 p.m. - The Soul Rebels with Ivan Neville

4:25 - 5:15 p.m. - Bela Fleck "My Bluegrass Heart" featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton

5:20 - 5:55 p.m. - Seratones with Alynda Segarra

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. - Mavis Staples

7:05 - 7:40 p.m. - Galactic featuring Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph with Anders Osborne & Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

7:45 - 9:00 p.m. - Emmylou Harris



You can watch the streams live on the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Facebook page, and the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Youtube channel. The broadcasts go Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 1:15 p.m. - 9 p.m. each day.

Images: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

