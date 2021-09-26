- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) will keep the current Air Quality Advisory in effect until tomorrow. Though air pollutants haven't gone past federal health levels — which would trigger a Spare the Air Alert — wildfire smoke from parts of California have created not-so-ideal breathing conditions in the Bay Area; BAAQMD advises not leaving windows open today, as well as to turn on any air purifiers in your home to filter out air pollutants. [BAAQMD]
- Which San Francisco neighborhoods were hit disproportionately hard by the Delta variant? Surprisingly, the Castro and Haight-Ashbury saw someone’s chance of becoming infected by the SARS-CoV-2 variant unusually high over this past summer; conversely, the Tenderloin and the Mission District saw massive dips in the average chance of contracting the coronavirus over that same period when compared to the winter surge. [Chronicle]
- Remember to expect temperatures to cool as much as five degrees below average on Tuesday across the Bay Area as a mild rainstorm moves into the region. [KTVU]
- You may or may not have noticed yesterday that "Frank Sommerville" was trending on Twitter after news broke that the longtime KTVU anchor was suspended for wanting to say on air that BIPOC women who experience tragedy are far less reported than white women. [Twitter]
- There's going to be a community jigsaw puzzle swap today between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the corner of 22nd and Guerro streets; any unwanted puzzles will be donated to Community Thrift. [Mission Local]
- Here's a map and schedule of today's "Megahood2021" event, which will include more BDSM demonstrations than you can shake a sex toy at and a litany of drag performances throughout the fairgrounds. [folsomstreet.org]
- Since humans began producing synthetic nitrogen in the early 20th century, the ensuing century has seen a massive surplus in environmental nitrogen and phosphorus levels — which has contributed to deadly algae blooms and oceanic dead zones. [Mongabay]
- An Amtrak derailment killed at least three people in Montana as the train was making its way from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest. [CNN]
- Oh... and masks, in fact, work — especially surgical-grade ones. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/peeterv