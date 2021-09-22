- For a second day in a row there has been a vegetation fire in Sonoma County, this time the Fremont Fire, which was sparked by a high-end home on fire near the Sonoma-Napa border. Fire crews are on the scene, with air support, and the fire had grown to around 100 acres as of 4:30 p.m. according to the Napa sheriff. It was also causing traffic to back up on Highway 121. [CBS SF]
- A 50-year-old man surrendered to Oakland police Wednesday morning following a shootout with an officer in which both he and the officer were injured. [Chronicle]
- Retired four-star general and former Defense Secretary James Mattis testified in the Elizabeth Holmes trial today, saying that he invested $85,000 in Theranos, but the defense pointed out that he made $150,000 per year to serve on the company's board. [Chronicle]
- PG&E is investigating why 3,300 power customers lost power this morning in Danville. [SFBay]
- The FDA on Wednesday approved the used of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for booster shots for people over the age of 65 who are six months out from their last dose, and for those people aged 18 to 64 whose jobs put them at risk for COVID exposure and severe infection. [KTVU]
- A Bakersfield woman has become the latest Republican anti-vaxxer to believe that ivermectin will help her husband who's dying of COVID, and she's tried to get a court to compel a hospital to give it to him. [Bay Area News Group]
- United Airlines isn't restoring its non-stop flights from SFO to Atlanta, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh this month as planned, but will delay until February. [SF Business Times]
- Biden has a lot riding on his efforts this week to quiet warring Democrats. [New York Magazine]
- The Mormon church is telling its congregants to wear face masks inside temples at all times. [New York Times]