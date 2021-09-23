- The Dixie Fire is now 94% contained, and a nonprofit has been delivering RVs to fire victims who lost their homes in the town of Greenville. [CBS SF]
- Following more gun violence this week, Oakland city leaders declared a state of emergency, and are requesting federal COVID relief funds from Alameda County to put toward the city's Department of Violence Prevention. [NBC Bay Area]
- BART service was disrupted along one East Bay line this morning due to a fatality on the tracks at Richmond Station. [KRON4]
- Another study has found that the Moderna vaccine remains highly effective after five months, however the data for the study was collected before the Delta variant was widely spreading in the U.S. [Bay Area News Group]
- Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer, a 13-year veteran at the company, is stepping down and assuming a part-time advisory role. [Bloomberg]
- Fremont's big art and wine festival has been canceled for a second year in a row over pandemic concerns. [East Bay Times]
- Experts say that while the Delta surge is clearly over, for now, in the Bay Area and California, we may level off at a higher base daily case rate than we did after previous surges. [Chronicle]
- Following the Gabby Petito frenzy in the press, families of missing Black and brown people are frustrated with America's ongoing case of "Missing White Women Syndrome." [CNN]
