The Daily Show did a bit on Breed’s maskless Nicki Minaj turn to rejecting public health guidelines, and her preference for defensive ass-covering over face coverings.

Back when Gavin Newsom had his French Laundry scandal, and Mayor London Breed’s own dirty laundry from the same restaurant came out two weeks later, the playbook at the time was to at least pretend you were sorry with some sort of perfunctory “I will do better” statement. That strategy is apparently no longer applicable in the wake of Breed’s maskless indoor Tony! Toni! Toné! Celebration, which has made national deadlines, and Tuesday night got the ritual roasting from Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

The whole segment is just shy of five minutes long, and we stole its best jokes for this post so you don’t have to watch it. But you’re certainly free to do so, and the San Francisco jokes start at the 1:45 mark, after a little intro about how COVID-19 has now officially become the deadliest pandemic in U.S. history, but that California has the lowest COVID case rate in the entire U.S.

“And in California, few places are doing better than San Francisco,” Noah says. “What they do there is they fill all the empty syringes on the ground with Pfizer, and they just wait for people to step on them. It’s very effective.”

But most of the mockery is reserved for Breed’s condescending pushback, wherein she claimed the more significant development was the “really monumental” Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion and “the fact that that is getting lost here is very unfortunate.” As if this were a Smokey Robinson and the Miracles reunion at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, rather than a partial reunion of a three-hit wonder that’s basically just angling to open for Morris Day & The Time at the San Mateo County Fair.

“As for the mayor, she’s using some pretty interesting reasoning there, right?,” Noah continues. “She’s like, ‘I know I said people have to wear masks indoors, but Tony! Toni! Toné! was playing for the first time in 20 years, and I wanted us to try and kill them.' [Cough! Cough! Cough!]”

The host then completes it with his signature philosophical ‘what it all means’ summary.

“People, can we agree that this kind of hypocrisy is bullshit?,” Noah says. “This doesn’t help the conversation in America at all. It doesn't help any of the conversations around COVID. Leaders can’t make rules that everyone has to follow, and then give us attitude when they get caught breaking their own rules. Because the only way the mayor’s actions made any sense is if COVID was also really into Tony! Toni! Toné! and agreed to take the night off.”

But for their wise-ass comedy, The Daily Show was a little unwise in misrepresenting where San Francisco is located on the California map.

Image: Comedy Central