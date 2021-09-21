- A fast-moving fire called the Ormsby led to the evacuation of around 900 homes in Petaluma today. The fire started in a structure on Ormsby Lane and spread to nearby vegetation, and as of 4:30 it was 0% contained, but the evacuation order was lifted. [Chronicle]
- The Bay Area continues to get "gold stars" for COVID mitigation, and while California's rate of new cases has dropped considerably since July, the Bay Area's case rate has dropped even more sharply. [Chronicle]
- Six people were displaced in a house fire today on E. 19th Street in Oakland. [KTVU]
- A former Theranos patient testified today that the company's blood testing equipment gave her a false miscarriage diagnosis. [NBC Bay Area]
- SFO just became the first airport in the country to mandate vaccines for all employees, effective immediately. [KTVU]
- Another person has gone missing while swimming in the surf off the Santa Cruz County coast, this time a 17-year-old boy. [KTVU]
- A 23-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder and other charges for allegedly running over a woman in a Millbrae Starbucks parking lot on Monday morning. [KRON4]
- Willie Garson, the actor who portrayed Stanford Blatch on 100 seasons and three movies of Sex & the City, has died at age 57. [KRON4]
- The body found in Wyoming has been confirmed to be that of Gabby Petito, and her death has been ruled a homicide. [ABC7]
