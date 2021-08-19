The Cache Fire that began on Wednesday in Lake County very quickly spread to 60 and then 80 acres, and destroyed at least 60 homes in the town of Clearlake.

Cal Fire, which is assisting in the firefight alongside the Lake County Fire Protection District, says that the fire is already 20% contained and that forward progress in the fire has been stopped. All evacuation orders and warnings that were issued on Wednesday remain in place.

#CacheFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 80 acres 20% contained. Crews will be in the area working. Evacuation Orders and Warning are still in place. Expect delays if traveling in the area. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/HhIo1vGg7N — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 19, 2021

The Cache Fire began as a vegetation fire Wednesday afternoon and quickly threatened two mobile home parks. As KTVU reports, most of the Creekside Mobile Home Park was destroyed, along with portions of the Cache Creek Mobile Home Park.

The Press Democrat has images from the fire, and reports that at least one mobile home resident was airlifted out with injuries. 1,300 residents remain under evacuation orders, and the fire is still burning.

Also lost in the fire were some livestock, and multiple images appeared on Twitter of goats injured in the fire. Local resident and wildfire chronicler Sarah Stierch tweeted that North Bay Animal Services was caring for multiple injured animals, and they are taking donations for food and supplies.

North Bay Animal Services has officers on the ground working to rescue and care to the many animal survivors of the #CacheFire. It costs $100 a day to lodge a deployed staff member, $75 to fill NBAS truck with fuel, $35 for pet food/$20 for hay. https://t.co/iUlxlIO6lH 2/2 pic.twitter.com/oVvnKxsPki — Sarah Stierch (@Sarah_Stierch) August 19, 2021

State Senator Mike McGuire, who represents the area, tweeted that he and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry would be working with the community to assist with debris cleanup and recovery, and he said, "Our hearts are with those who lost everything today."

ABC 7's helicopter was over Clearlake on Wednesday showing images of buildings on fire, and photographer Kent Porter was posting images and video in real time on Twitter.

Residents of one evacuated complex, Cache Creek Apartments, were told they could return home as of 8 p.m. last night.

This map shows the areas that remain under evacuation orders.

Photo: Guido Jansen