- Researchers with an international consortium have published data suggesting a high prevalence of potentially permanent cognitive decline in older patients who had COVID-19, regardless of severity. The study looked at patients over the age of 60 in Argentina, and the most common correlation found was between patients who had persistent loss of smell, and many showed damage in the same area of the brain as Alzheimer's patients. [CNN]
- Police in South San Francisco executed a sting to retrieve a stolen French bulldog, who was taken during an armed robbery at an airport-adjacent hotel last month. The dog, named Prada, was up for sale by three 20-year-old suspects, and the police posed as buyers. [CBS SF]
- A car struck and injured a 36-year-old man Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Eddy and Franklin streets in the Western Addition. The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, and the driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. [CBS SF]
- Janice Mirikitani, an activist and former SF poet laureate who worked tirelessly for Glide (and was married to Reverend Cecil Williams), died suddenly today, and she is being widely mourned in the Tenderloin and City Hall. [Chronicle / ABC 7]
- A man having an apparent mental health crisis and holding what was believed to be an explosive device was taken into custody in San Jose Thursday, following a standoff. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed just signed the city's two-year budget, which includes $525 million aimed and aiding the city's economic recovery. [SF Business Times]
- In case you are one of those who needs more motivation to vote in the September recall, candidate Kevin Faulconer once lobbied for a group that questioned climate science. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area app-based investment firm Robinhood isn't necessarily playing well among retail investors, and its stock price dropped 8 percent in its first day of publicly trading today. [The Verge]