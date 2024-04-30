- A fatal crash in Oakland on I-880 was causing major traffic delays this morning. the crash happened on the eastbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-880. [KRON4]
- Four children on a sidewalk, ages 11, 8, 7, and 4, were injured by a suspected DUI driver in Cupertino over the weekend. One of the young children remains in critical condition, and a pickup truck driver, Adam Wu, 38, of Cupertino, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. [KRON4]
- A fire at a commercial building in Concord around 1 am Tuesday led to some road closures in the area before it was tamped down. [Bay City News]
- Alameda County supervisors are meeting today to discuss potentially setting a date for the recall election of DA Pamela Price. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Mercury News has joined a group of newspapers suing OpenAI over its scraping of millions of copyrighted articles to train its AI chatbots. [Bay Area News Group]
- Dozens of faculty members at UCLA walked out of class and marched to the campus Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Monday. [Bay Area News Group]
- The two giant pandas coming from China to the San Diego Zoo have been identified, and their names are Yunchuan (male) and Xinbao (female). [ABC 7]
