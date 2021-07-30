- PG&E is going to face more criminal charges over a wildfire, this time the deadly Zogg Fire in 2020 that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the news on Thursday that her office will pursue charges. [KRON4]
- A Reno man whose age hasn't been released took a stunt dive off of a bridge on Highway 89 at Lake Britton in Shasta County on Wednesday and never resurfaced. His friends filmed the 75 foot dive, and his body was later recovered by divers in the reservoir. [East Bay Times]
- A fatal hit-and-run crash happened around 2:35 a.m. this morning on southbound 880 in Hayward at the Highway 92 connector, and the investigation temporarily shut down all southbound lanes. [Bay City News]
- COVID hospitalizations, mostly of the unvaccinated, have spiked in California 108% over the past two weeks, with over 3,700 as of Thursday, 700 of those in the Bay Area. [NBC Bay Area / SFist]
- The Chronicle talked to several Bay Area residents about how they feel about this sad, backwards-slide moment of the pandemic, and at least a couple said they sort of knew the swift reopening was too good to be true. [Chronicle]
- Hundreds of San Francisco bars began checking for proof of vaccination at the door starting on Thursday. [KTVU]
- Mask sales are, naturally, surging once again after dropping off. [Associated Press]
- The Dixie Fire grew by 5,000 acres on Thursday to 226,421 acres, and it remains 23% contained. [East Bay Times]
- A guy with a jetpack has been spotted, possibly by two different pilots flying out of LAX, in recent days, flying at 3,000 to 5,000 feet. [KRON4]