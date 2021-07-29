Adoption fees are being temporarily waived at the San Francisco SPCA for older dogs and cats, and doggos 30 pounds or heavier, through the middle of August.

Pet shelters have had it ruff during COVID-19, as animals need temporary homes offsite, and once restrictions lifted, many people abandoned their pets in “owner-surrenders.” But it’s always been difficult for shelters to find homes for the unfashionable senior animals, and larger dogs in this small-dog town of San Francisco. So the San Francisco SPCA is offering a temporary promotion, according to KPIX, where you can adopt older pets and large dogs for free.  

Most of the furry friends embedded in this post meet the criteria, and are still listed as available on the SF SPCA website. So if you’ve been considering getting a pet, these next two-and-a-half weeks may be the ideal time.

Cats and dogs seven years old and older are free to adopt under the “older pet” criteria. The criteria for “large dog” means 30 pounds or larger, and that’s a responsibility in our crammed city of San Francisco, where smaller dogs are more convenient to manage.  

According to KPIX, “All animals offered by the SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and go through medical and behavioral screenings before being adopted.” You still have to go through the SPCA adoption process, but the $175 dog adoption fee and $125 cat adoption fee will not apply.

The SF SPCA is currently operating by appointment only. There are two locations, in the Mission at 201 Alabama Street, and in Pacific Heights at 2343 Fillmore Street.

Image: @sfspca via Twitter