- Deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office crashed into an SUV Monday afternoon while trying to pursue a suspect in an alleged stolen vehicle. The crash caused non-life-threatening injuries to three people in the SUV, who were all hospitalized. [KPIX]
- A beekeeper in North Oakland says that someone came by and stole 10,000 bees from her property, which were inside an observation hive where they can not survive for too long. [KTVU]
- Attorneys for Crescent Heights, the developer behind the NEMA building, filed a lawsuit last week claiming that the New York based apartment operator NEMA owes them nearly $150,000 in back rent for nine units in the building. [SF Business Times]
- A Gaza solidarity encampment has sprung up on the SF State campus, like others have on campuses across the country, inspired by student protesters at Columbia University. [NBC Bay Area]
- New Clipper card readers at some East Bay BART stations reportedly don't register cards as quickly as the older ones, which is leading to delays as commuters try to tap through the fare gates. [SFGate]
- The nonprofit Young Women’s Freedom Center in San Francisco is honoring and remembering Banko Brown, the unhoused transgender man who was killed one year ago by a Walgreens security guard during a scuffle over shoplifted candy. [KRON4]
- Two off-duty nurses may have saved a man's life during an All Out Sports League basketball game in Clayton, after the man collapsed on the court and the nurses employed a defibrillator that was kept at the facility. [NBC Bay Area]