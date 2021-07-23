- After news earlier today of a small COVID-19 outbreak at Stanford, the university is now requiring students enrolled in the fall semester show proof of vaccination before returning to class. "All students will be asked about their vaccine status prior to their arrival on campus for the fall quarter," reads a statement released by the university Friday. "We will work to help arriving students obtain a vaccination if they have been unable to obtain one at their home location." [KTVU]
- There's a small chance of dry lightning again early next week. That said: Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have "low confidence" monsoon conditions currently over the Southwest will make their way to the California coast. [KPIX]
- It looks like SoCal is getting their own viral video treatment of brazen shoplifting after a person was filmed walking out of a local TJ Maxx with armfuls of clothing. [ABC7]
- When a Mission Local story went live earlier this week lambasting Uber for its opaqueness, there was a collective uproar over how the company continues to hide how much it takes from drivers; since then, Uber has agreed to show its drivers their full fares —including the amount Uber is taking from each completed ride. [Mission Local]
- About forty unhoused people are about to move into a small tiny house community in West Oakland, which will become the first "co-governed" site of its kind in the city. [Oaklandside]
- Ultra-runner Timothy Olson has just set the new world record for the amount of time it took to complete the Pacific Crest Trail — a 2,650-mile journey he finished in just 51 days. [Chronicle]
- At long last, Monterey's beloved (and pun-filled) Artichoke Festival is slated to return this weekend. [The Bold Italic]
- In the never-ending tug of war over whether or not COVID-19 vaccine boosters might be needed, the Biden administration has now said that "vulnerable Americans" will likely need them, perhaps before the end of the year. [NYT]
