A disabled woman who can not walk due to multiple sclerosis says that 39-year-old Brandon Paillett walked into her apartment on Roosevelt Way in the Corona Heights neighborhood near the Castro on Tuesday night, muttering to himself, and refused to leave.

She was alone at home at the time, and when she heard someone walk in she thought it was her teenage daughter. But Paillett allegedly came into the room where she was lying on the couch and sat down — and she feared for the worst for what might come next.

As KTVU reports, Paillett did not harm the woman, though he frightened her seriously. She had to roll off the couch and "slither" across the floor to a place where she could call 911. When police arrived, she was not able to open the door, which Paillett had apparently locked behind him, and he refused to open it when police were outside. She ultimately told them she couldn't reach the deadbolt and they should just break the door down, which the officers did with a couple of kicks.

One officer was reportedly injured in an ensuing scuffle with Paillett.

Paillett appears to be yet another case of a mentally ill person in San Francisco who has not received adequate treatment, and who has had many run-ins with the law due to his behavior.

In this case, he's only been charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment, trespassing, and resisting arrest — not enough to hold him in jail. The DA's office is looking to hold him on a probation violation, because he was in and out of SF's jails four times last year, including once for an assault with a deadly weapon.

He was actually let out of jail only five days before he walked into the disabled woman's home. He had been held for a June 3 carjacking and kidnapping, in which he allegedly got into a pet groomer's van and drove off with the groomer still in the back. Paillett was released after witnesses in that case failed to appear in court.

The woman tells KTVU, "Whatever his problem is, whether it’s drugs or a chemical imbalance, whatever the issue is, that’s what needs to be addressed."

Paillett spoke to a reporter from jail this week and he apparently does not acknowledge that he's mentally ill, but does say that he hears voices and that he was "summoned" to the woman's home that night and do something for her.

He claims he told the woman he was summoned there and said, "Why do you need me, so I can leave from here?"

Would this be a potential conservatorship case? Seems likely.