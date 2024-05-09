- It's set to be the warmest day of the year so far and the hottest in San Francisco since October! The warm spell continues on Friday but the high today is 79 and tomorrow it's a mere 74 in the city. [KPIX]
- In a new interview, Vice President Kamala Harris said she is "worried about fundamental freedoms" coming under attack from the Supreme Court, particularly from Justice Clarence Thomas — would love to overturn rulings on same-sex marriage, contraception, and more. [New York Times]
- A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a collision in Rohnert Park. [Bay City News]
- Some Berkeley Unified School District parents thought Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel was a "rock star" in yesterday's congressional hearing, but some Jewish parents felt like she was trying to sweep their legitimiate concerns about pervasive antisemitism under the rug. [New York Times]
- WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum's superyacht Mogambo — one of four he owns — has been moored in the Bay this week. [Chronicle]
- New Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen managed a "stunning" denim gown moment to represent the brand at the Met Gala this week. [Bloomberg]
- The relatively new, 19-story San Francisco Curb Exchange building at 350 Bush Street has hit the market, and real estate watchers expect it will reset pricing for "trophy" assets like this in SF's downtown. [Chronicle]
Photo: Matt Dodd