- The pandemic worsened hunger in the Bay Area — with the SF-Marin food bank dealing out 80 million pounds of food in 2020. In 2019, that number was closer to 40 million pounds and as the pandemic continues with unemployment rates still high, the need for groceries remains well above pre-pandemic levels, according to the foodbank; for context, the SF-Marin Food Bank, which is the Bay Area's largest food pantry, gave out $19.6M in food assistance to San Franciscans in April. [SF Examiner]
- An East Bay warehouse fire caused temporary outages Saturday morning. The fire was reported as being contained around 1:34 a.m. and under control at 1:47 a.m. today; no firefighters were injured during the blaze. [KRON4]
- The body recovered in the San Pablo Bay Thursday is now believed to belong to a Point Richmond teenager who has been missing for months. [Chronicle]
- Two people were killed and another four left injured during a late-night Shooting at Third St. at Lootens Place in San Rafael at around 10:42 p.m. Friday. [KPIX]
- After a month-long search and rescue effort at the Surfside condominium collapse site, fire crews have officially called off their efforts and left the area; the confirmed death toll is now 97. [The Guardian]
- Because of the effects of the climate crisis and still-prevalent poaching, a new study shows that there are actually less critically endangered bonobos — our closest living relatives — in the wild than previously thought. [Mongabay]
- And of course, there's now a confirmed case of a snow leopard contracting COVID-19. [San Diego Union-Tribune]
