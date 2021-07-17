- A storefront at Grant Avenue and Clay Street is set to become the city's Chinese arts and media center. The location's nearly $30M upgrade — funds that are coming from money found in the state budget by Assembly Budget Chair Phil Tin — will see it become the "Edge on the Square," a cultural hub that aims to promote inclusivity, offer anti-racism resources, and overall become "a place to learn and open minds, while also giving our API community a safe space to be seen and heard," says Tin. [Hoodline]
- Summer is here... and a new group of mosquitoes in Contra Costa County has tested positive for the West Nile virus. [KRON4]
- Oakland police are looking into two violent robberies that occurred on the very same block in the city's Chinatown this week; both crimes were caught by surveillance cameras, though police aren't sure yet if they're related. [ABC7]
- A Saturday morning high-speed hit-and-run crash at a San Jose intersection left one driver dead and the other still at large. [KPIX]
- The Better Market Street program promised lofty improvements and a once-in-a-generation change to San Francisco’s downtown roadway; suffice to say the project's goals have fallen short since being approved in 2019. [SF Examiner]
- The Arctic has warmed some 1.8°F since 2007, creating a litany of negative feedback loops — among them being at least a 20% reduction in seasonal ice caps, a massive loss of biodiversity, and greater implications for sea-level rise across the planet. [Mongabay]
- And yes: Monkeypox is now a thing (because, apparently, we need more space on 2021's bingo card). [Dallas Morning News]
Photo: Getty Images/minddream