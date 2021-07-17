On Friday around 12:30 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was found covered in blood after allegedly stabbing both his parents — killing his mom and leaving the dad with severe injuries — according to Fremont police.

Yesterday, the Fremont Police Department released a chilling statement that the agency had apprehended a juvenile connected to the stabbing of his two parents. But the young boy wasn't arrested at the scene of the crime, which was somewhere on the 33000 block of Sylvester Drive, but rather a mile away — blanketed in blood.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with fatally stabbing his mother and seriously injuring his father during an incident that occurred early this morning.



Press Release: https://t.co/6cwKjyVYon pic.twitter.com/ObSKcel8JX — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) July 16, 2021

"Within approximately 30 minutes of searching the [crime scene], Fremont Dispatch received a call from a resident, approximately a mile away from the scene, advising a juvenile covered in blood was located," reads the press release from the police department. "Officers quickly rushed to the scene and safely detained the juvenile."

Prior to officers detaining the teenager, police were called to a residence near the area of Paseo Padre Parkway and Fremont Boulevard to investigate a reported stabbing. On-site officers soon after discovered an "unconscious adult woman and a conscious adult man," both having sustained visible stab wounds. Though the woman was soon pronounced deceased by paramedics, the man was transported to a nearby trauma center; he's since been stabilized and is expected to recover from his wounds.

Police later determined that the suspect was the son of the victims; the suspect is a not yet a legal adult and, per California law — more specifically because of "Welfare and Institutions Code 827 and 828" — his identity will not be made public; Fremont police have decided to allow the family to make proper notifications and to facilitate needed communications before the agency will name the victims.

Both the Newark and Union City police departments provided additional assistance in handling the incident.

Because the investigation is still ongoing and considered active, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.

Related: San Francisco Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect Behind Muni Bus Stabbing

Suspect in Stabbing of Two Asian Women in San Francisco Never Made It to Court

Image: Getty Images/carlballou