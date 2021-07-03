On Friday, San Francisco police released surveillance footage of a man suspected to have stabbed a 31-year-old aboard a Muni bus earlier last month; the victim has since recovered from their non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a spree of violent assaults on public transport, a thirtysomething man was stabbed on June 10 at around 4:30 p.m. while riding Muni. According to KPIX, the victim was found aboard a bus at Steiner and Green Streets having suffered from stab wounds. On-site officers treated the man until medical help arrived, which later transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco Police Are Seeking Public Assistance in Locating Muni Stabbing Suspect



Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/1NxpC4qUT9 pic.twitter.com/sAkRVcoVSR — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 2, 2021

Per the news outlet, the victim told police he was seated on the bus when a man adjacent to him stood up — and then proceeded to stab him twice. After the stabbing, the yet-identified suspect exited the bus and fled on foot, evading police capture. (The assaulted man explained he had no prior interaction with his assailant, and that the attack seemed unprovoked.)

In an attempt to find the man, San Francisco police released surveillance footage on Friday that quite clearly shows the suspect in captured frames. However, the man — who's described as a Black male adult in either his 20s or 30s, standing around six feet and appearing to weigh 160lbs — was wearing a black hooded Northface jacket, dark blue jeans, and sneakers with gold trimming; the suspect also has a full beard and brown eyes.

SFPD's request to help locate this victim comes just a day after the police agency also asked for assistance in naming and locating a second suspect in the July 4, 2020 killing of six-year-old Jace Young.

Those with information of the incident and the suspect's identity, including his whereabouts, are asked to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD,” and all tips can be made anonymously.

Photo: Getty Images/carlballou