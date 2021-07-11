San Francisco police released a statement Friday about a recent incident explaining that a burglar got more than what he had bargained for when he was met with gunfire breaking into the home of a local elder.

Recent shoplifting sprees — some of which have made for now-viral videos — have prompted local businesses to shorten their store hours. Car break-ins, too, have caused a collective gnashing of teeth and call for better policing; some SF neighborhoods have seen an over 700% increase in automobile break-ins over just the past year. But in the case of one San Francisco man, he managed to avoid having his possessions stolen after firing at an intruder who broke into his apartment at the 1600 block of Folsom Street.

San Francisco Police Arrest Burglary Suspect



Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/YDYpq4X4cV pic.twitter.com/KDcoIYQRBS — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 10, 2021

According to a news release from SFPD acquired by KTVU, the incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on July 6, when a yet-named 66-year-old San Francisco male fired at 37-year-old Danny Babineaux who had entered into his domicile through a window.

(When the sixty-something heard noises coming from his kitchen, he pulled out his handgun and fired at Babineaux — but the 37-year-old was not struck by the gunfire.)

After following Babineaux down to the ground floor restaurant of the building, the senior man then told the intruder to stop. Babineaux complied and the victim watched him until police arrived.

On-site SFPD officers were quick to arrest the man and later booked him into SF County Jail for "burglary (459 1st degree) and burglary (459 PC 2nd degree)."

Because this remains an active investigation, SFPD has asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD; tips may remain anonymous.

