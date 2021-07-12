- Firefighters contained the Diablo Fire, which broke out Sunday morning on the border between Alameda and Contra Costa counties and quickly spread to hundreds of acres. The fire was Vasco Road and Camino Diablo, South of Byron, and was contained around 4 p.m. [Mercury News]
- A search continues for a 37-year-old Berkeley man who went missing Saturday while on a run in Pleasanton. Philip Kreycik went out for the run that usually takes less than an hour and his wife said he never returned, and foul play is not suspected. [KRON4]
- Four shootings in Oakland happened in the span of four hours on Saturday night, killing one and injuring four others. [KTVU]
- A dive team was searching for a swimmer who apparently drowned Sunday evening in Lake Del Valle, near Livermore. [Bay City News]
- It's back-to-the-office time for many Google employees starting today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Illegal fireworks caused a fire that destroyed a woman's home in Antioch over the weekend, and she's calling for justice for the perpetrators. [CBS SF]
- The FBI continues to search for 48-year-old Evan Neumann of Mill Valley for his participation in violence outside the Capitol on January 6th. [KTVU]
- Maintenance work on the historic Bixby Bridge near Monterey is prompting overnight closures of Highway 1 starting at 10 p.m. for the next three weeks. [Bay City News]
- An update on the project to redesign Harvey Milk Plaza and the Castro Muni Station entrance: It's still a ways off, but there has been positive feedback for the architects' first draft. [Chronicle]
