A 79-year-old woman was terrorized and robbed Monday afternoon when three suspects allegedly broke into her home in San Francisco's Bayview District.

According to the SFPD, the incident happened at 1:33 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Van Dyke Avenue, and the suspects kicked in the woman's door, pinned her down, and proceeded to steal various belongings. The suspects are said to have "ransacked" the home, as Bay City News reports, and they have only been described as three men in their 20s. They remain at large.

Anyone with information about this home invasion or the suspects involved is asked to call the SFPD's anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Crime has been down overall in San Francisco and elsewhere in the Bay Area during the pandemic crisis, but obviously it hasn't stopped completely. As of one week ago, violent crime was down 31 percent in the city, and property crime was down 50 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

As ABC 7 reported Monday, Bay Area restauranteurs are reporting a upward trend in break-ins at their closed establishments. Ristorante Milano in Russian Hill reported on an attempted robbery in which thieves tried to gain entry with a blow-torch and other tools. And Crossroads Pizzeria on mid-Market Street reports five separate break-ins in which thieves stole everything from alcohol to Clorox wipes.