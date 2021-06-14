Mountain Winery, the festive and picturesque outdoor concert venue in Saratoga, just announced the lineup for its 62nd concert season, following a year without concerts.

The lineup at Mountain Winery often skews older with the crowd it's meant to attract, and for 2021 that is no different — with nostalgia acts and aging rockers outnumbering newer names. Still, it's an eclectic mix of shows with several big names, including Steve Martin and Martin Short — with the comedians doing a show called "The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment," so this isn't Martin's bluegrass and banjo act. Also coming in July are The Indigo Girls, Los Lobos, Roger Daltrey, and Billy Idol. And coming in September we have Ziggy Marley, Rufus Wainwright with Aimee Mann, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Boyz II Men.

There are also several nostalgia tours making stops at Mountain Winery, including "70s Soul Jam" on July 29, with the Stylistics, the Delfonics, and Harold Melvin's Blue Notes; and "Lost 80s Live" with Flock of Seagulls, Thomas Dolby, Stacy Q, and others. And there's a possibly tragic 90s show called the "Party Mix Tour" with Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, and Color Me Badd.

Below the full lineup. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

July 31: Little Big Town

Aug. 12: Indigo Girls

Aug. 13: Los Lobos & The Mavericks

Aug. 18: Josh Groban

Aug. 19: Billy Idol

Aug. 20: The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 22: Sebastian Maniscalco

Aug. 23: Steve Martin & Martin Short

Aug. 24: Roger Daltrey

Aug. 28: Party Mix Tour - Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Rob Base, Color Me Badd

Aug. 29: 70s Soul Jam - The Stylistics, Sonny Bivins Manhattans, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, William Hart’s Delfonics and Heatwave

Aug. 31: Gogol Bordello

Sept. 2: Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns

Sept. 3: Tower of Power, Con Brio

Sept. 4: Lost 80’s Live - Thomas Dolby, A Flock of Seagulls, The Romantics, Animotion, Josie Cotton, Glass Tiger, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth, Burning Sensations, Stacy Q, TransX, The Flirts

Sept. 5: Chicago

Sept. 7-8: Train

Sept. 10: Ziggy Marley

Sept. 12: Rufus Wainwright with special guest Aimee Mann

Sept. 14: Gary Clark Jr.

Sept. 15: Beach Boys

Sept. 17: NEEDTOBREATHE

Sept: 19: Rodrigo y Gabriela

Sept. 24: The Temptations & The Four Tops

Sept: 25: John Fogerty

Sept: 26: Boyz II Men

Sept. 28: Chris Isaak

Sept. 29: Foreigner Orchestral

Oct. 1: Brett Young

Oct. 2: Colbie Caillat

Oct. 16: Oingo Boingo Former Members, Missing Persons, Dramarama

Oct. 28: Lord Huron

Oct. 30: Gipsy Kings