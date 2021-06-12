- Three separate fires — all of them possible arsons — erupted in Berkeley Hills yesterday. Two small brush fires were noticed Friday morning on La Vereda Road, followed by a third blaze later in the afternoon; the fires were reportedly small enough that neighbors managed to put them out themselves, but the third fire, however, is being investigated as possible arson cases. [KRON4]
- A 100-acre grass fire broke out early Friday evening near the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. According to fire officials, one structure was damaged, but no injuries were reported. [ABC7]
- Summer temperatures have finally arrived with much of this weekend and next week expected to have highs between the upper-60s to low- to mid-70s. [Weather.com]
- SF BART has added 16 new trips back into its regular scheduling Saturday — "and all entrances that were temporarily closed during the pandemic have reopened!" [Twitter]
- With the city set to reopen on June 15, one SF Examiner staff writer would like to remind you to "get out of the house".... because "the City’s been lonely and sad without us" — not to mention that local small businesses are in dire need of your spending. [SF Examiner]
- The Mission District's Old Jerusalem eatery is, at long last, set to reopen June 15. [Mission Local]
- An Oakland financial planning firm wrote in a newsletter subject line that if you are buying $3 Boichik Bagels... "you deserve to be poor" nevermind that the agency's services cost $2k. [Chronicle]
- 13 people have been injured in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas; the state passed its permitless gun-carrying bill — "constitutional carry" — just a week ago. [CNN]
