- Emails and other documents show that San Jose shooter Samuel Cassidy had been investigated and written up for multiple troubling workplace incidents, and he had made his frustrations well known. In one instance, after an outburst in a meeting last year, one coworker told another "He scares me. If someone was to go postal, it’d be him." [Mercury News]
- Car burglaries are up 139% for the year to date in one district in San Francisco. The SFPD's Central District, which includes Chinatown, North Beach and the Wharves, has seen a lot more car break-ins so far in 2021 than they did at this point last year. [KRON4]
- File under This Shit Ain't Over: Two people aboard the first post-pandemic cruise from North America tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of the cruise. [KRON4]
- A Milpitas couple was booked for pimping and pandering this week and Santa Clara County authorities rescued six women from multiple brothels who they say were being trafficked. [Chronicle]
- Mark Zuckerberg says he'll be spending about half of the next year working remotely, and the company is giving workers the flexibility to do so if they choose and if their roles allow. [Wall Street Journal]
- That dreaded YOLO nightclub, slated since last August to open in the former Slim's space on 11th Street, is opening on June 18th. [Hoodline]
- So, who's going to be the next host of Jeopardy!? The studio still doesn't know, there's an intense team analyzing the "auditions," and there are at least three more guest hosts to come including Robin Roberts. [Associated Press]
- There's another drawing for 15 $50,000 winners in California's vaccine lottery tomorrow, and Governor Gavin Newsom shared the video below on Twitter of Tony, a California of unknown jurisdiction, who tells the story of getting the call last week about winning a prize.
