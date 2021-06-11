- The U.S. Department of Transportation and the State of California have negotiated a settlement to restore $929 million in funding for the high-speed rail project that was canceled under the Trump administration. The funding for the initial operating segment in the Central Valley was taken away in 2019 because Trump officials said California had "abandoned" the project. [SF Business Times]
- Gilroy police have arrested a suspect who allegedly fired a weapon at them during a high-speed chase on June 9. [CBS SF]
- Many Californians say they don't want to take their masks off next week. [KQED]
- The delta coronavirus variant, a.k.a. the version of COVID-19 that spread across India, has some U.S. experts worried, and it shows a high degree of transmission among 12- to 20-year-olds. [Chronicle]
- The FDA has extended the shelf-life of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by six weeks. [Associated Press]
- The Embarcadero COVID testing site at Piers 30-32 is closing next week, after being one of the first mass-testing sites to open in the country last year. [KTVU]
- A group of residents in Hollister wants to stop a plan that would increase the size of a landfill there that is primarily being used to dump trash from Santa Clara County. [KRON4]