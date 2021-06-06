Jean Chang Kan Fung went for a walk from her home in the Richmond District on May 28 — and the 84-year-old has yet to return to her domicile.

Described as being around 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds — with also having a full set of white hair — Fung was reported missing in late May after not returning to her Richmond District home.

Silver Alert - San Francisco, Sonoma, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara

Last Seen: Marina Blvd. and Fillmore St., San Francisco@SFPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/o9iYcNKHPx — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 1, 2021

KRON4 reported that Fung was last seen wearing a "red (or pink) jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black UGG boots, and a red beanie with an LG logo." Authorities have noted Fung regularly ventured out to the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, the shops along Clement Street, and both the Graton and River Rock casinos.

Yesterday, SF police released surveillance footage showing Fung dressed in the previously mentioned attire; NBC Bay Area notes that Fung was last seen at a Safeway grocery store in the Marina District; police believe she might still be dressed in the same way.

UPDATE: This is a new picture of Jean Chang Kan Fung. It’s of Grandma Fung — on the day she went missing in San Francisco. It’s believe she is dressed in the same clothes. She was last seen on May 28th in Marina District. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/XmruVTRUTH — Christine Ni (@christineniSF) June 5, 2021

Due to her age and potential medical conditions, Fung is described as being at-risk and those with information on her whereabouts should reach out to the appropriate parties.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is suggested to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, where tips can be left anonymous, need be.

Image: Twitter via @CHPAlerts