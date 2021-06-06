- After being closed for more than 15 months, City Hall will open up to the public. Most offices will, as well, be open for services; visitors will need to wear face coverings and agree to practice social distancing requirements to enter the building; City Hall will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. [Bay City News]
- A heat advisory will still be in effect until Monday evening for some parts of the Bay Area, though temperatures are expected to start dipping Tuesday. [KPIX]
- SF police are looking for a female FedEx employee caught on a surveillance camera stealing packages; the woman has since been fired from the company and FedEx has "reached out to law enforcement to assist as necessary in their investigation." [ABC7]
- With the pandemic putting thousands of East Bay families in a precarious financial position, here's where kids and their parents can snag some free grub this summer. [Oaklandside]
- Tacos El Ultimo Baile —which translates to “the last dance" — in Oakland continues to thrive, selling out of the street-style tacos throughout the week. [Nosh]
- Brazil's rainforests are burning... again. [Mongabay]
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome into the world their baby girl, Lilibet Diana. [New York Times]
