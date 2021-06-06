Saturday afternoon, SFO officials announced a body was found near the airport's parking garage, close to the SFO BART Station; the unidentified body is reported to be male, but no age range has been given.

Some horrific news came out of San Francisco’s international airport yesterday: A body was found by the side of the roadway that leads to international terminal parking garage G.

According to the Chronicle, the body — described as belonging to a man — was discovered at the intersection of North Link and North McDonnell roads. Airport officials were alerted at about 1:15 p.m.; the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department were soon called to assess the situation.

As of Sunday afternoon, there's still little information about the body. The San Mateo County Sheriff's department is actively investigating the situation, though it's unclear if other local departments are also involved.

Per airport spokesperson Doug Yake, the death "was not related to the airport, and there is no impact to operations."

Image: Getty Images/halbergman