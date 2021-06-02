- A protest over a Monday police shooting shut down a freeway in San Jose on Tuesday night. Protesters identified Demetrious Stanley as the man who was shot and killed outside his home on Tofts Drive during a follow-up investigation, and the SJPD has not yet released any details. [CBS SF]
- One year after Vallejo police officers shot and killed 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa, his family continues to fight for justice. [KRON4]
- California labor unions have announced their support for Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall, and will launch their own door-to-door campaign to help convince unsure voters to keep him in office. [Associated Press]
- Alameda residents complain of "constant" sideshows and drag racing on the broad tarmac of the former Naval Air Station there. [CBS SF]
- The Marin Agricultural Land Trust has just completed a $1.1 million conservation easement with Hog Island Oyster Co. for land they purchased across from their Tomales Bay headquarters — and it's the first time such an easement has been granted for aquaculture or mariculture (shellfish farming). [Chronicle]
- Following a lawsuit by a man who was denied a job there in New York, Amazon has decided it will no longer test prospective employees for marijuana. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jairo Gonzalez